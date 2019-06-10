Breaking News

New York 9/11 victim's remains identified almost 18 years later

Thick smoke rises over the New York City skyline after the World Trade Center towers were downed by terrorists on September 11, 2001. Nineteen men hijacked four passenger planes that day in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Two of the planes were intentionally crashed into the two World Trade Center towers. Another crashed into the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
In this image taken from video, American Airlines Flight 11 is seen seconds before crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. ET. It was the first plane that hit the World Trade Center. Flight 11 took off from Boston and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
People in New York look up as the World Trade Center burns.
Fire and smoke are seen from the north tower.
A man falls from one of the World Trade Center towers. The publication of this photo, taken by Richard Drew, led to a public outcry from people who found it insensitive. Drew sees it differently. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2011/09/08/richard-drew-s-the-falling-man-ap-photographer-on-his-iconic-9-11-photo.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;On the 10th anniversary of the attacks,&lt;/a&gt; he said he considers the falling man an &quot;unknown soldier&quot; who he hopes &quot;represents everyone who had that same fate that day.&quot; It&#39;s believed that upwards of 200 people fell or jumped to their deaths after the planes hit the towers.
A man falls from one of the World Trade Center towers. The publication of this photo, taken by Richard Drew, led to a public outcry from people who found it insensitive. Drew sees it differently. On the 10th anniversary of the attacks, he said he considers the falling man an "unknown soldier" who he hopes "represents everyone who had that same fate that day." It's believed that upwards of 200 people fell or jumped to their deaths after the planes hit the towers.
Seventeen minutes after the north tower was struck, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the south tower of the World Trade Center. That plane also flew out of Boston en route to Los Angeles.
People in front of St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Avenue toward the World Trade Center site.
White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of U.S. President George W. Bush as Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida. "America is under attack," he said.
Pedestrians look across the East River to the burning towers.
Surveillance video from a Pentagon security camera shows a fireball rising from the southwestern side of the building after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into it at 9:37 a.m. The flight had taken off from Dulles, Virginia, en route to Los Angeles.
Firefighters try to control the flames at the Pentagon.
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney talks on the phone from inside the President&#39;s Emergency Operations Center.
The south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 9:59 a.m.
People run as the building collapses.
Two men take cover as a dust cloud from the collapsed building envelops lower Manhattan.
At 10:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 -- traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco -- crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It is believed that the hijackers crashed the plane in that location, rather than their unknown target, after the passengers and crew tried to retake control of the flight deck.
Military vehicles travel along the road leading to the crash site of Flight 93.
Bush speaks to Cheney aboard Air Force One after departing Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He had flown to Nebraska temporarily for security reasons.
The north tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 10:28 a.m. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both towers was 102 minutes.
A massive cloud of smoke and debris fills lower Manhattan after the north tower crumbled.
New York Daily News photographer David Handschuh is carried after his leg was shattered by falling debris.
A New York firefighter pauses as smoke rises in the background.
Dust-covered survivors run through New York&#39;s streets after the towers collapsed.
People in New York navigate through a dust cloud.
Members of the U.S. Congress gather on the east steps of Capitol Hill and sing &quot;God Bless America&quot; to denounce the terrorist attacks.
Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building after one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed. Borders, who became known as "Dust Lady," died of stomach cancer in 2015. She was 42.
Dust, ash and rubble covers everything on a street in lower Manhattan.
Remains of the World Trade Center are seen amid the debris.
Bush prepares to address the nation on the evening of September 11. &quot;Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America,&quot; he said in his remarks. &quot;These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.&quot;
People in New York gather for a candlelight vigil a day after the attacks.
(CNN)The remains of another person presumed dead from the September 11 attacks in New York have been identified, the New York City Medical Examiner said.

The medical examiner's office has been working over the years to identify remains of the 2,753 people reported missing in the terror attacks at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.
The man -- whose name was not released -- was No. 1,643 and the first since July 2018, the department said in a statement.
The ID was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2013.
    Authorities still cannot account for some 1,110 victims, or 40% of those who died.
    Terrorists hijacked and crashed two planes -- American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 -- into the twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001.
      Of those who perished during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority.
      The victims ranged in age from 2 to 85 years. About 75-80% were men.