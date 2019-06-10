Here's why California can't just close the Santa Anita race track

(CNN) Two more horses died over the weekend at Santa Anita Park in California, bringing the total number of horses to be euthanized there since the start of the racing season in late December to 29.

Why doesn't California just close the famed racetrack down? It's not that easy.

It needs the approval of the track operator

After the two most recent horse deaths this weekend, the California Horse Racing Board did ask Santa Anita Park to shut down for the rest of the season, which ends June 23, the Daily Racing Form reports.

But the board doesn't have the authority under California law to shut down a racetrack without the approval of the track's operator.

