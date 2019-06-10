3 people trapped in car die after vehicle hits tree and falls into flooded creek in North Carolina

(CNN) Three people died during heavy rains and flooding in North Carolina after their car hydroplaned and was submerged in a creek.

The vehicle crashed into a tree and then overturned into Rockdam Creek in Lincolnton, trapping all three people inside while the vehicle was submerged in 6 feet of water, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger.

The creek waters were higher than normal due to heavy rainfall over the weekend, Swagger said.

The deceased have been identified as Loyde Neal, 52, of Lincolnton, North Carolina, Sebastian Fredell, 22, of Lincolnton, and Andrew Abernathy, 46, of Shelby, Swagger said.

There were flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service for the area multiple times Saturday, according to CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy.

