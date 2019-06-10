A motorcyclist is killed by a bolt of lightning in Florida

(CNN) A man was killed after he was struck by lightning while riding his motorcycle in northeast Florida.

The 45-year-old man was traveling south on Interstate 95 around 2 p.m. Sunday when he was struck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Lightning shattered the cyclist's helmet, officials said. He swerved into the median and was thrown from the vehicle.

Authorities haven't identified the man, from Charlotte, North Carolina. He died at the scene.

The department tweeted a photo of the man's helmet, punctured by the strike.

This is what's left of a 45 year old man's helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 9, 2019

