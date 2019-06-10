(CNN) A California jury on Monday convicted former NFL player Kellen Winslow II of rape and misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct.

Jurors acquitted Winslow of a second lewd conduct charge during the fifth day of deliberations in San Diego County Superior Court, according to a video of the courtroom proceedings.

Jurors were deadlocked on the eight other counts Winslow faces and continue to deliberate, according to the courtroom footage.

Winslow, 35, had pleaded not guilty to three counts of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, forcible sodomy, kidnap for specific felony, and forcible oral copulation, all felonies.

He faced misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, willful cruelty to an elderly person, battery against an elderly person and two counts of lewd conduct.

