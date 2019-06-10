Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school for the first time since breaking his hip

Plains, Georgia (CNN) With a healthy dose of humor and grit, Jimmy Carter returned to the pulpit to deliver his first Sunday School lesson since breaking his hip last month.

The air conditioning had gone out in Maranatha Church in Plains, Georgia, and the audience fanned their faces feverishly. But the heat didn't stop the nation's oldest former president from delivering a lesson at the church where he and wife, Rosalynn, have been members since shortly after they departed the White House.

At this particular lesson, Carter, 94, talked about his health, his first conversation with President Trump, and his vision for the future of the country.

He began with a round of applause for his guests of honor: the Congressional Black Caucus.

Then, he announced, "Rosalynn and I have had some bad lucky lately with our physical health."

