Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school for the first time since breaking his hip

Plains, Georgia (CNN)With a healthy dose of humor and grit, Jimmy Carter returned to the pulpit to deliver his first Sunday School lesson since breaking his hip last month.
The air conditioning had gone out in Maranatha Church in Plains, Georgia, and the audience fanned their faces feverishly. But the heat didn't stop the nation's oldest former president from delivering a lesson at the church where he and wife, Rosalynn, have been members since shortly after they departed the White House.
At this particular lesson, Carter, 94, talked about his health, his first conversation with President Trump, and his vision for the future of the country.
He began with a round of applause for his guests of honor: the Congressional Black Caucus.
Then, he announced, "Rosalynn and I have had some bad lucky lately with our physical health."
He was referencing his hip surgery, but also his wife's broken hip and her transient ischemic attack -- also known as a "mini stroke" -- last month. "We have nursing care around the clock," he told the audience.
He didn't dwell on it for long. mi
He talked about the role of a global superpower
Between his discussion of the Holy Spirit and Lowden's sermon, Carter mentioned his first phone call with President Trump.
"The main purpose of his call was to say, frankly to me on a private line, that the Chinese were getting way ahead of the United States in many ways," Carter said.
But like his health, Carter didn't dwell on the current president. He geared the conversation, instead, to what he thinks a global superpower should be.
"Not just who has the most powerful military, but who is a champion of the finest things in life -- nothing fancy, just peace and environment and human rights and equality."
After giving the floor to the preacher for the morning's service, Carter posed for pictures. Among them were representatives of the Congressional Black Caucus.
"It was a pleasure to attend President Carter's Sunday School today! President Carter has so much wisdom and knowledge, and it's so inspiring to see him passing that along to future generations," wrote Rep. Barbara Lee of California.