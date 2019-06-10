(CNN) The Supreme Court signaled on Monday that it would meet behind closed doors Thursday to discuss whether to take up a case for next term concerning the phase out of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation.

The nation's high court has sat for weeks on the government's request to reverse lower court opinions that have blocked the Trump administration's attempts to rescind the program known as DACA.

If the court agrees to take up the issue, it could render a decision next term in the heart of the next election.

This story is breaking and will be updated.