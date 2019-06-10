Supreme Court takes Comcast race discrimination case

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court will hear case that could make it more difficult to bring a race discrimination challenge.

The case concerns a dispute between Entertainment Studios Network, an African American-owned media company that owns and operates television, against Comcast and Charter Communications.

Entertainment Studios owns several networks that it wants to have carried on Comcast and Charter cable system. The companies ultimately declined to carry the networks. Entertainment Studios sued claiming race discrimination.

"The specific issue in this case is exactly what plaintiffs have to show to make out a race-discrimination claim under one of the more significant federal civil rights statutes," said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

"The question is whether it is enough, as the lower court held here, for a plaintiff to show that race was a significant factor in the defendant's allegedly discriminatory conduct, or whether, as the challengers are arguing, race must be the sole reason why the challenged conduct was undertaken," Vladeck added. "How the justices answer that question could have enormous ramifications for similar race discrimination claims going forward."

