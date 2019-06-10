Breaking News

Soldier to become Iraq War's first living Medal of Honor recipient

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

Updated 1:57 PM ET, Mon June 10, 2019

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to former Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia later this month, the White House announced Monday, making him the first living Iraq War veteran to receive the nation's highest military decoration.

Bellavia, 43, was previously awarded the Silver Star but will have that distinction upgraded to a Medal of Honor -- the nation's highest award for combat valor -- during a White House ceremony on June 25. To date, the Medal of Honor had only been awarded posthumously to service members who served during the Iraq War.
Trump awards posthumous Medal of Honor to Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins
"Bellavia will receive the Medal of Honor for his actions on November 10, 2004, while serving as a squad leader in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq," the White House said in a statement.
It was Bellavia's 29th birthday.
    Specifically, Bellavia, who at the time was with A Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment,1st Infantry Division, was clearing a block of houses when his platoon became pinned down by enemy fire.
    "He entered the house where his squad was trapped, and engaged insurgents, providing cover fire so that he and his fellow soldiers could exit safely," according to his citation. "Then-Staff Sergeant Bellavia re-entered the house, armed with an M16, and assaulted insurgents who were firing rocket-propelled grenades."
    "That remarkable day, then-Staff Sergeant Bellavia rescued an entire squad, cleared an insurgent strongpoint, and saved many members of his platoon from imminent threat," it said.
    "Staff Sergeant David Bellavia exhibited remarkable courage in Fallujah on November 10, 2004, when he exposed himself to enemy fire and entered and cleared a house full of insurgents to save members of his platoon. His actions serve as an inspiration to all Americans," acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan tweeted Monday.
    "This month, he will deservedly become the first living Medal of Honor recipient of the Iraq War. He serves as a symbol of the bravery and selflessness of his generation of war veterans," he said.
    President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Honor to retired Army Lt. Col. Charles Kettles, 86, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington July 18. Kettles displayed extraordinary daring and bravery when he landed his helicopter in the middle of a battle near Duc Pho, Vietnam to save eight soldiers who had been left behind after an initial rescue mission. He then managed to pilot the severely overloaded helicopter to safety.
    President Barack Obama presents Navy Senior Chief Edward Byers Jr., 36, with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House February 29, 2016. A member of Navy SEAL Team 6, Byers received the Medal of Honor for his role in rescuing an American hostage from the Taliban in Afghanistan in December 2012.
    Army Capt. Florent A. Groberg receives the Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama during a White House ceremony on November 12 for his actions in Afghanistan. Groberg was born in France, lived in Spain and later moved with his family to the United States, where he became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2001. Groberg &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.army.mil/article/156956/Groberg_to_receive_Medal_of_Honor_for_actions_in_Afghanistan/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;saved&lt;/a&gt; lives when he tackled a suicide bomber in August 2012.
