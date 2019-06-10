Soldier to become Iraq War's first living Medal of Honor recipient

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to former Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia later this month, the White House announced Monday, making him the first living Iraq War veteran to receive the nation's highest military decoration.

Bellavia, 43, was previously awarded the Silver Star but will have that distinction upgraded to a Medal of Honor -- the nation's highest award for combat valor -- during a White House ceremony on June 25. To date, the Medal of Honor had only been awarded posthumously to service members who served during the Iraq War.

"Bellavia will receive the Medal of Honor for his actions on November 10, 2004, while serving as a squad leader in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq," the White House said in a statement.

It was Bellavia's 29th birthday.

Specifically, Bellavia, who at the time was with A Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment,1st Infantry Division, was clearing a block of houses when his platoon became pinned down by enemy fire.

