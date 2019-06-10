Kamala Harris fights perception that she is overlooking Iowa

(CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris has a perception problem: Some Iowa Democratic activists, caucusgoers and party chairs believe the California Democrat is overlooking the first-in-the-nation caucus.

Harris' campaign maintains this isn't the case, and that the senator is going to work to win the state over the next eight months. Campaign operatives, including chair Deidre DeJear, highlight Harris' three planned trips to Iowa over the next five weeks and that her current staff of 35 in the state will grow to 65 in the coming weeks.

But conversations with over a dozen party activists and caucusgoers still determining who to support show what the senator is facing a conundrum: Democrats here are impressed with Harris' record in the Senate and many caucusgoers have her on their short list of candidates they would consider supporting -- but they are holding back embracing her campaign fully because of a sense that she is valuing other states over Iowa.

Central to Harris' issue is that much of the coverage around her candidacy's early state strategy has highlighted her focus on South Carolina, the fact that Nevada is a neighboring state to Harris' native California and the news that Harris' delegate-rich home state has moved up the primary calendar to March 3, 2020.

For Iowans, there is pride in having candidates come through as early and as often as possible so the state's Democrats can vet and size up the presidential hopefuls. Harris' weekend visit in Iowa is only her fourth since announcing her campaign in January, compared to her seven trips to South Carolina and four trips to Nevada in the same time -- and this strikes some Iowans as a sign that she is paying less attention to the state.

