Donald Trump lies more often than you wash your hands every day

(CNN) In his first 869 days as President, Donald Trump said 10,796 things that were either misleading or outright false, according to The Washington Post's Fact Checker. Do the math and you get this: The President of the United States is saying 12 untrue things a day.

Try this thought experiment: Every time you wash your hands for the rest of the day -- after using the restroom, before you eat etc. -- think of that as the President of the United States saying something that isn't true. For more than half of you, that won't even equal the number of times Trump doesn't tell the truth every day of his presidency (including weekends!).

Trump's willingness to bend and break the truth isn't new. Since becoming a candidate for president way back in 2015, Trump has shown a remarkable capacity for creating his own reality, a reality that often doesn't comport with established facts. The pace at which he misleads has increased as his presidency has gone on. So too has his willingness to directly question the idea of whether capital "T" truth even exists.

