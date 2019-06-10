Breaking News

Cummings schedules contempt vote against AG Barr and commerce secretary over census question

By Kate Sullivan and Lauren Fox, CNN

Updated 6:23 PM ET, Mon June 10, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(CNN)The chairman of the House Oversight Committee announced Monday that he had scheduled a committee vote to hold the attorney general and the commerce secretary in contempt of Congress over a dispute about documents regarding a potential citizenship question on the 2020 census.

According to a news release from his office, Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, sent all members of the committee a proposed resolution and report to be voted on Wednesday "in order to proceed with both criminal and civil actions to enforce the Committee's bipartisan subpoenas."
"The Trump Administration has demonstrated repeatedly that it is willing to disregard the Constitution, defy decades of clear precedent, and invent frivolous new arguments to delay and obstruct Congress' oversight authority, and Attorney General (William) Barr and Secretary (Wilbur) Ross are complicit in this cover-up," Cummings said in a statement.
"Both Secretary Ross and Attorney General Barr are refusing to comply with duly authorized subpoenas from Congress," Cummings added. "Because they are in contempt of Congress, on Wednesday, the Committee will vote to move forward to enforce our bipartisan subpoenas."
    This is a breaking story and will be updated.

    CNN's Lauren Fox contributed to this report.