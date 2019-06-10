Alabama governor signs chemical castration bill into law

(CNN) Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed a bill that would require someone convicted of a sex offense with a person under the age of 13 to begin chemical castration a month before being released from custody.

The bill would require individuals convicted of such an offense to continue treatments until it is deemed by the court that treatment is no longer necessary.

"This bill is a step toward protecting children in Alabama," Ivey said.

Both houses of the Alabama Legislature approved the bill late last month in an effort that would see the state joining the ranks of those with the procedure on the books.

