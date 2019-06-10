(CNN) The Vatican has described non-binary gender as "fictitious" in a guide for teachers about how to deal with questions around human sexuality.

The church 's education ministry on Monday released the 31-page document, called "Male and Female He Created Them," for parents, students, school leaders and bishops. It came as many countries mark Pride Month , an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that we are now facing what might accurately be called an educational crisis, especially in the field of affectivity and sexuality," the paper, by the Congregation for Catholic Education, begins.

It went on to say that when people tried to erase the differences between men and women, it "undoubtedly helped to destabilize the family as an institution, bringing with it a tendency to cancel out the differences between men and women."

"The process of identifying sexual identity is made more difficult by the fictitious (construct) known as 'gender neuter' or 'third gender,' which has the effect of obscuring the fact that a person's sex is a structural determinant of male or female identity," it adds. "Similar theories aim to annihilate the concept of 'nature' ... while at the same time implicitly reaffirming its existence."

