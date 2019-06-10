Theater cancels shows after actors targeted in homophobic assault

(CNN) Two actors were subjected to a homophobic assault Saturday in Southampton, southern England, resulting in the cancellation of two performances of an award-winning LGBTQ play.

Lucy Jane Parkinson and Rebecca Banatvala were accosted by assailants in a moving car as they walked to the Nuffield Southampton Theatres, where they were due to perform in "Rotterdam," an Olivier Award-winning comedy about gender and sexuality written by Jon Brittain.

"We were just walking down the street, having a laugh. We kissed, we were laughing. It was just a peck," Parkinson told CNN.

"Then a young-sounding boy's voice shouted out a car window, and then something struck me on my face between my eye and my temple -- it felt like something round, like a pebble. I fell straight to the floor. I heard the car driving off and them laughing."

Both Saturday performances of "Rotterdam," which is currently touring the UK, were canceled after the assault.

