Greenpeace activists scale 27,000-ton oil rig bound for North Sea

London (CNN) Environmental activists have climbed on board a 27,000-ton BP oil rig being towed off the coast of Scotland, and are vowing to stay put until the company halts plans to drill new wells.

The two Greenpeace protesters have now "set up camp" on the rig, the group said in a statement Monday. The demonstrators scaled the structure on Sunday evening as it was leaving the inlet of Cromarty Firth in Northern Scotland, bound for the North Sea.

Demonstrators in boats also drew up alongside the rig before climbing on board and unfurling a banner reading "Climate Emergency." They are demanding BP immediately stop drilling new wells and switch to renewable energy. The group said they have "provisions to stay in place (on the rig) for days."

Greenpeace activists pictured on the oil rig in Cromarty Firth, Scotland.

The rig was headed for the Vorlich oil field, where activists say BP plans to drill 30 million barrels of oil.

"Warm words flow from BP on their commitment to tackling climate change," said Jo, a Greenpeace activist from Scotland currently on board the rig. Jo's last name was not included in the statement.

