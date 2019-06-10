A country singer and a historian team up to look at all the songs that shaped America

(CNN) What do a country singer and a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer have in common? Well, for starters, they wrote a book.

Tim McGraw, the Grammy award-winning country music singer, has teamed up with Jon Meacham, an award-winning biographer and professor at Vanderbilt University, for a book that delves into the intersection of politics and music.

The book, "Songs of America: Patriotism, protest, and the music that made a nation," comes out tomorrow.

It analyzes songs from "The Star-Spangled Banner" to "Born in the U.S.A." Meacham's contributions focuses on the history of the songs, while McGraw, fittingly, looks at them through the lens of a performer.

"Their