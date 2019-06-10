Breaking News

Billy Porter wore a gender-fluid uterus suit to the Tony Awards

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Updated 11:28 AM ET, Mon June 10, 2019

Billy Porter attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards
(CNN)In case you missed it, "Pose" star Billy Porter's Tony Awards ensemble was a direct nod to women's reproductive rights.

He stepped out on the red carpet at Radio City Sunday night dressed in a red and pink suit with a train, intentionally designed to look like female reproductive organs, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
The custom "gender-fluid evening suit" made of red velvet, was created by New York label Celestino Couture. It included over 30,000 Swarovski crystals and featured recycled fabric from a curtain backdrop from Broadway's "Kinky Boots," for which Porter won the 2013 Tony for best actor in a musical.
"It's a beautiful nod to Elizabethan couture," Porter said on the red carpet. "At the fitting, we spoke about making a pattern on the train that was in the shape of a uterus, but not obvious, of course. And I thought it was awesome because women's rights are under attack right now. I'm an advocate for all who are disenfranchised. None of us are free until we're all free! I really want to make sure that I'm showing up for all of the disenfranchised people I can so that we can find power in our unity. This government is trying to take away the woman's right to choose and that's unacceptable."