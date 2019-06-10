Alexander Skarsgård will return in 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

(CNN) "Big Little Lies" viewers will soon see more of Perry White.

Meryl Streep revealed that Alexander Skarsgård will return to his role in Season 2 of the HBO drama.

"Alexander Skarsgård will be back," Streep said at a panel talk at The Wing SoHo prior to Sunday's premiere, adding that no, his character is not returning from the dead.

In the new season she plays Skarsgård's mom, Mary Louise, who comes to Monterey to dig into his death.

Streep had been explaining what it was like for her character to struggle with the loss of a child, when she revealed we will see him again. (Spoiler alert) Skarsgård's character was murdered at the end of Season 1.