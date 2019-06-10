Breaking News

By Trisha Ahmed and Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 4:23 PM ET, Mon June 10, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- A helicopter crash-landed onto the roof of a building in New York City, sparking a fire and killing the pilot.
-- The Supreme Court rejected challenges to firearm laws. Here's why that's a big deal.
-- Former baseball star David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.
    -- Six men were sentenced to life in prison for raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl.
    -- More than 180 companies joined together in Monday's New York Times. Their message? Restricting abortion is bad for business.
    -- A passenger tried to find the bathroom, but opened the airplane's emergency exit door instead.
    -- A newly restored historic sailing ship crashed just days after its relaunch.
    -- A motorcyclist was killed by a bolt of lightning.
      -- The Hollywood gods answered fans' prayers for more Keanu Reeves. The veteran actor was 'breathtaking' at XBox's E3 event.
      -- Broadway's biggest event of the year happened, and one show walked away with eight Tony awards.