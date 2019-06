(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- A helicopter crash-landed onto the roof of a building in New York City, sparking a fire and killing the pilot.

-- The Supreme Court rejected challenges to firearm laws. Here's why that's a big deal.

-- Former baseball star David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

-- Six men were sentenced to life in prison for raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl.

-- More than 180 companies joined together in Monday's New York Times. Their message? Restricting abortion is bad for business.