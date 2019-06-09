Vincent Yu/AP People march down a street in downtown Hong Kong to protest a controversial extradition bill on Sunday, June 9. In pictures: Extradition bill sparks Hong Kong protest

Vincent Yu/AP People march down a street in downtown Hong Kong to protest a controversial extradition bill on Sunday, June 9.

More than 1 million protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong, organizers said Sunday, to oppose a bill that would enable China to extradite fugitives from the city.

Hong Kong Police estimated the number of protesters closer to 240,000.

Sunday's protest, however, wasn't just remarkable for its size.

The Umbrella Movement in 2014 galvanized Hong Kong's youth and was mainly student-led. But on Sunday, there were lawyers, business people and middle-aged people protesting for the first time.

Critics of the bill say it would leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offenses. They also say it would undermine the city's semi-autonomous legal system.

The government says the bill is designed to plug loopholes in current law by allowing Hong Kong to decide on a case-by-case basis whether to send fugitives to territories where it doesn't have formal extradition deals — such as Taiwan, Macau and mainland China.