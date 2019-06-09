Breaking News
People march down a street in downtown Hong Kong to protest a controversial extradition bill on Sunday, June 9.
Vincent Yu/AP

In pictures: Extradition bill sparks Hong Kong protest

Updated 11:24 AM ET, Mon June 10, 2019

Vincent Yu/AP

More than 1 million protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong, organizers said Sunday, to oppose a bill that would enable China to extradite fugitives from the city.

Hong Kong Police estimated the number of protesters closer to 240,000.

Sunday's protest, however, wasn't just remarkable for its size.

The Umbrella Movement in 2014 galvanized Hong Kong's youth and was mainly student-led. But on Sunday, there were lawyers, business people and middle-aged people protesting for the first time.

Critics of the bill say it would leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offenses. They also say it would undermine the city's semi-autonomous legal system.

The government says the bill is designed to plug loopholes in current law by allowing Hong Kong to decide on a case-by-case basis whether to send fugitives to territories where it doesn't have formal extradition deals — such as Taiwan, Macau and mainland China.

Vincent Yu/AP
Demonstrators hold signs during Sunday's protest.
Paul Yeung/Bloomberg/Getty Images
The bill has caused political gridlock and outcry among the city's usually pro-conservative business community.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters waved placards and wore white -- the designated color of the rally. "Hong Kong, never give up!" some chanted.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters hold pictures of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
Kin Cheung/AP
Protesters display a banner as protesters march along a downtown street.
Vincent Yu/AP
Some protesters were heard chanting "step down" and "shelve the evil law."
Bloomberg/Getty Images
A sign reading "no extradition" is reflected in a protester's sunglasses.
Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
Similar marches were planned in other cities around the world, Hong Kong political group Demosisto said in a statement.
Marcio Machado//Getty Images
The protest was mostly peaceful during the day, but it turned violent overnight, with police trying to clear protesters with batons.
Ivan Shum/Clicks Images/Getty Images