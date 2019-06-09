Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE/Shutters/Shutterstock A protester smashes a window of the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on Monday, July 1. In pictures: Extradition bill sparks Hong Kong protests

Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE/Shutters/Shutterstock A protester smashes a window of the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on Monday, July 1.

Thousands of protesters marched in Hong Kong on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the former colony's handover from Britain to China. July 1 has become an annual day of pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong has been roiled by protests in recent weeks over a proposed extradition bill. Up to 2 million people have marched, calling for the bill to be dropped, and police have clashed with protesters.

The bill, which would have enabled China to extradite fugitives from the city, has been met with widespread opposition, including from Hong Kong's traditionally conservative business community.