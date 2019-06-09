Breaking News
A protester smashes a window of the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on Monday, July 1.
Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE/Shutters/Shutterstock

In pictures: Extradition bill sparks Hong Kong protests

Updated 9:03 AM ET, Mon July 1, 2019

Thousands of protesters marched in Hong Kong on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the former colony's handover from Britain to China. July 1 has become an annual day of pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong has been roiled by protests in recent weeks over a proposed extradition bill. Up to 2 million people have marched, calling for the bill to be dropped, and police have clashed with protesters.

The bill, which would have enabled China to extradite fugitives from the city, has been met with widespread opposition, including from Hong Kong's traditionally conservative business community.

Protesters holding umbrellas face off with police officers wearing anti-riot gear on July 1.
Kin Cheung/AP
Police standing inside the Hong Kong government headquarters look through broken glass as protesters try to smash their way into the building on July 1.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Helicopters carrying the flags of China, right, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region fly over as demonstrators protest during the latest outbreak of unrest in Hong Kong.
Kyle Lam/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pro-democracy lawmaker Roy Kwong Chun-yu rallies demonstrators with a megaphone as he joins protests on July 1.
Kin Cheung/AP
A protester holds up a placard as thousands of protesters flood the streets during a rally on the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's return to China.
Vincent Yu/AP
A police officer uses pepper spray during a clash with anti-extradition protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex on July 1, ahead of a ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters opposing Hong Kong's now suspended extradition bill face off against police.
Kyodo News via Getty Images
An aerial view shows the anti-government protesters' front line during the standoff between the police and demonstrators on July 1.
Geovien So/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A protester wearing a t-shirt with the word "revolution" walks past an inscription on a road that reads, 'Long Live HK'.
Kin Cheung/AP
Police detain protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 1.
Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images
A protester places anti-government posters at the traffic sign which indicates the entry to the government complex building.
Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Protesters remove their shirts after being pepper-sprayed by police.
Kin Cheung/AP
A man receives medical treatment during the protests on July 1.
Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
An overhead view shows thousands of protesters marching through a Hong Kong street to protest a controversial extradition bill on Sunday, June 16.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Many of those attending a rally on June 16 carried signs with the slogan "stop killing us" alongside images of bloodied protesters.
Vincent Yu/AP
Protesters attend the rally on June 16.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
A protester returns a tear-gas canister fired by police during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on June 12.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Rubber bullets, pepper spray and hand-thrown tear gas were used Wednesday to push back protesters who had occupied the city's main thoroughfare and other roads near the government headquarters, Hong Kong Police Commissioner Steven Lo Wai-chung said.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters run after police fired tear gas on Wednesday.
Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
A policeman reacts to an umbrella that was thrown near the Legislative Council buildings on Wednesday. The Umbrella Movement in 2014 galvanized Hong Kong's youth and was mainly student-led. But this past week, there have been lawyers, business people and middle-aged people protesting for the first time.
Kin Cheung/AP
Police officers use a water cannon on a protester near the government headquarters.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters shield themselves against pepper spray used by police.
Dale De La Ray/AFP/Getty Images
Police officers fire tear gas during the demonstration Wednesday.
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
A protester reacts as she is grabbed by police during Wednesday's demonstration.
Kin Cheung/AP
Police and protesters clash outside the Legislative Council buildings.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters face off with police during Wednesday's rally.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
A protester rests during the demonstration. Protesters began arriving the night before.
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
By Wednesday morning, tens of thousands of mainly young people had arrived in the area, blocking streets and bringing central Hong Kong to a standstill.
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
Pro-democracy lawmaker Roy Kwong chants slogans outside the Legislative Council on Wednesday.
Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters block major roads near the Legislative Council and government headquarters. Hundreds of businesses, parents and teachers called for a boycott of work and school on Wednesday to show their opposition to the bill.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
A demonstrator holds a sign during Wednesday's rally.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Police officers charge toward protesters during clashes on June 10.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
A protester reacts as police and demonstrators clash on June 10.
Vincent Yu/AP
A police camera films the rally on Sunday, June 9.
Kin Cheung/AP
Protesters hold pictures of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on June 9.
Kin Cheung/AP
Protesters on June 9 waved placards and wore white -- the designated color of the rally. "Hong Kong, never give up!" some chanted.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators hold signs during the protest on June 9.
Paul Yeung/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A crowd fills a Hong Kong street on June 9.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Students wear chains during a demonstration on Saturday, June 8.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images