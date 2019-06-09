Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images A protester returns a tear-gas canister fired by police during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, June 12. In pictures: Extradition bill sparks Hong Kong protests

Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters Wednesday, hours after tens of thousands of people surrounded the city's government headquarters and postponed debate over a controversial bill.

The bill, which would enable China to extradite fugitives from the city, has been met with widespread opposition, including from Hong Kong's traditionally conservative business community.

Critics of the bill say it would leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offenses. They also say it would undermine the city's semi-autonomous legal system.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Kam says the bill is needed to plug loopholes and prevent the city from becoming a haven for mainland fugitives.

Although Hong Kong is part of China, it has separate laws. And unlike mainland China, it has no capital punishment.

There was also a massive protest on the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday. Organizers said more than 1 million people took part in those demonstrations. Hong Kong Police estimated the number of protesters at 240,000.