In pictures: Extradition bill sparks Hong Kong protests

A protester returns a tear-gas canister fired by police during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, June 12.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Wed June 12, 2019

Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters Wednesday, hours after tens of thousands of people surrounded the city's government headquarters and postponed debate over a controversial bill.

The bill, which would enable China to extradite fugitives from the city, has been met with widespread opposition, including from Hong Kong's traditionally conservative business community.

Critics of the bill say it would leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offenses. They also say it would undermine the city's semi-autonomous legal system.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Kam says the bill is needed to plug loopholes and prevent the city from becoming a haven for mainland fugitives.

Although Hong Kong is part of China, it has separate laws. And unlike mainland China, it has no capital punishment.

There was also a massive protest on the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday. Organizers said more than 1 million people took part in those demonstrations. Hong Kong Police estimated the number of protesters at 240,000.

Rubber bullets, pepper spray and hand-thrown tear gas were used to push back protesters who had occupied the city's main thoroughfare and other roads near the government headquarters, Hong Kong Police Commissioner Steven Lo Wai-chung said.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters run after police fired tear gas on Wednesday.
Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
A policeman reacts to an umbrella that was thrown near the Legislative Council buildings. The Umbrella Movement in 2014 galvanized Hong Kong's youth and was mainly student-led. But this week, there are lawyers, business people and middle-aged people protesting for the first time.
Kin Cheung/AP
Police officers use a water cannon on a protester near the government headquarters.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters shield themselves against pepper spray used by police.
Dale De La Ray/AFP/Getty Images
Police fire tear gas toward protesters outside the Legislative Council.
Vincent Yu/AP
A protester reacts as she is grabbed by police during Wednesday's demonstration.
Kin Cheung/AP
Police and protesters clash outside the Legislative Council buildings.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters face off with police during Wednesday's rally.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
A protester rests during the demonstration. Protesters began arriving the night before.
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
By Wednesday morning, tens of thousands of mainly young people had arrived in the area, blocking streets and bringing central Hong Kong to a standstill.
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
Pro-democracy lawmaker Roy Kwong chants slogans outside the Legislative Council on Wednesday.
Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters block major roads near the Legislative Council and government headquarters. Hundreds of businesses, parents and teachers called for a boycott of work and school on Wednesday to show their opposition to the bill.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
A demonstrator holds a sign during Wednesday's rally.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Up to 5,000 police in riot gear were deployed to guard the Legislative Council buildings.
Vincent Yu/AP
Demonstrators occupy roads outside the Legislative Council on Monday, June 10. It was a continuation of protests that started the day before.
Chan Long Hei/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Police use pepper spray against protesters early on Monday. The protest was mostly peaceful during the day, but it turned violent overnight, with police trying to clear away protesters with pepper spray and batons.
Vincent Yu/AP
Police officers charge toward protesters during clashes on Monday.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
A protester reacts as police and demonstrators clash on Monday.
Vincent Yu/AP
Demonstrators occupy a major road outside the Legislative Council on Monday.
Chan Long Hei/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
A police camera films the rally on Sunday, June 9.
Kin Cheung/AP
Protesters hold pictures of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Sunday.
Kin Cheung/AP
A protester shouts next to police officers during the march on Sunday.
Kin Cheung/AP
The extradition bill has caused political gridlock and outcry among the city's usually pro-conservative business community.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters on Sunday waved placards and wore white -- the designated color of the rally. "Hong Kong, never give up!" some chanted.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators hold signs during Sunday's protest.
Paul Yeung/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A crowd fills a Hong Kong street on Sunday.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Students wear chains during a demonstration on Saturday, June 8.
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images