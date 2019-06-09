West Coast faces heat wave this week as wildfires rage

(CNN) A heat wave that could break records is forecast for some parts of the West Coast, where dry conditions are raising fears of more wildfires in areas still reeling from last year's deadly blazes.

An excessive heat watch will be in effect Monday into Tuesday for portions of California and Arizona, said CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar. Temperatures in the border areas of the two states and in the valley region from Redding to Bakersfield will reach triple digits.

"If you think it's hot this weekend, wait until the middle of next week," the National Weather Service in Phoenix tweeted. "Widespread highs near 110 degrees at lower elevations."

If you think its hot this weekend, wait until the middle of next week. Widespread highs near 110° at lower elevations. Remember, an Excessive Heat Watch remains in effect. Make your plans for next week accordingly. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/OnJfuXa3Y0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 8, 2019

California utility Pacific Gas and Electric Co. turned off power to almost 27,000 Saturday in the Sierra foothills as a safety precaution because of dry and windy conditions.

That same day, firefighters were struggling with a fast-moving wildfire northwest of Sacramento in Yolo County, California , that started Saturday and quickly spread to 1,700 acres, prompting evacuations and road closures.

