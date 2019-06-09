(CNN) A Minnesota police officer is being praised for going above and beyond the call of duty -- with a lawnmower.

Orono police officer Matt Siltala responded to a recent call to check on the welfare of an elderly woman. After seeing she was OK, he asked her why her yard was so overgrown.

In a Facebook photo Siltala is seen pushing a gas-powered mower Thursday through thick grass beside the woman's driveway.

"I cannot say how proud stuff like this makes us," said the Orono police staffer who wrote the post. He or she also couldn't resist making a joke.

