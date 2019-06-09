Philadelphia mourns death of gay deputy and LGBTQ liaison on eve of pride weekend

(CNN) The rainbow flag outside Philadelphia's City Hall flew at half-staff Friday as the city mourned the loss of an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Dante Austin, 27, was the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office's first openly gay deputy sheriff and its first LGBTQ community liaison, Sheriff Jewell Williams said in a statement

Austin was found dead at his desk Friday morning from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Office said.

Austin's death shook Philadelphia's LGBTQ community as pride celebrations were ramping up this weekend.

"This is a tragedy for the Sheriff's Office, Deputy Austin's family and the local LGBTQ community," Williams said. "We send our deepest condolences to Dante's family, and the many colleagues and community members whose lives he touched with his limitless kindness, expansive heart, and remarkable talent."

