Pennsylvania lieutenant governor opens pool at his official residence to the public

(CNN) Summer is the perfect time for a swim.

And since there's a perfectly good pool sitting at his official residence, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman decided to open it to the public.

Fetterman, whose family chose not to live at the government property, known as the State House, said Friday he hopes this will help summer camps and groups without access to a swimming facility.

"If my children are welcome to swim in the pool at the LG mansion, any child in PA is this summer," Fetterman wrote on Twitter.

Fetterman's wife, Gisele, who is handling pool use requests, said she has received 20 requests since Friday, including inquiries from one of the first historically black churches in the region, a group that helps children with incarcerated parents and more.