2 people died when a small plane crashed in New York. A dog on board survived

(CNN) A small plane crashed and erupted into flames in New York, killing two people. A dog that was also on board survived, police said.

The plane went down Saturday morning near Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck after taking off from Long Island MacArthur Airport.

There were only two people on the plane along with the dog, the Southold Town Police Department said in a statement.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the plane was in flames, and a local farmer found the dog after it escaped the wreckage, police said.

The victims' bodies were removed from the scene and transported to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office. Their names will be withheld until family members are notified.

