Missing Texas hiker is found alive after almost a week

(CNN) A Texas man missing on a hiking trip for almost a week in Arkansas has been found safe, his family says.

Searchers located Joshua McClatchy, 38, of Fort Worth, in the Ouachita National Forest after a National Guard helicopter saw his flashlight, CNN affiliate KTRK reported. He was found about 105 miles southwest of Little Rock.

McClatchy's sister, Miranda Balduf, said a team of "heroic" search and rescue workers took turns carrying him out of the remote area.

McClatchy was found on Friday night after searchers spotted his flashlight.

"He is well," Balduf said. "He is recovering from dehydration. He is really good,"

McClatchy was hiking on the Buckeye Trail in the Caney Creek Wilderness Area of southwest Arkansas on June 1 when he texted his mom he was lost.

