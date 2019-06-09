A police chief is missing after he was knocked overboard from fishing boat in Texas

(CNN) A dozen state and federal agencies are searching for a police chief who fell overboard after his fishing boat was hit by a larger passing vessel in Texas.

Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed was on a fishing boat with his wife in Galveston Bay on Friday afternoon when the incident happened, authorities said.

Reed fell overboard near the Texas City dike and hasn't been seen since while his wife remained on the boat and was not injured. He did not have a life jacket on at the time, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon told reporters.

Kemah is on Galveston Bay about 40 miles from Houston.

About 40 vessels, including 15 from the Coast Guard, are searching for him, the Coast Guard said in a statement. An aircrew and a team of drones-- along with 12 state, local and federal agencies -- are involved in the search effort, said Tom Munoz, emergency management coordinator for Texas City.

The search continues for Kemah Chief of Police Chris Reed. He fell from a boat yesterday, near the Texas City Dike. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chief, his family, and the Kemah community. pic.twitter.com/FIOjRB5jVG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 8, 2019

Read More