Former Florida Gators football captain arrested for murder

(CNN) A former captain for the University of Florida football team was arrested for murder on Saturday, making him the second player from that team to be accused of murder.

Tony Joiner, whose full name is Earl Antonio Joiner, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Saturday in Lake Wales, Florida, for the 2016 killing of Heyzel Obando, according to Fort Myers, Florida Police.

It was not clear Sunday if Joiner has a lawyer. CNN has reached out to the prosecutor's office and is waiting to hear back.

Tony Joiner

Police said that officers worked with the Oxygen Television series "Cold Justice" and the Office of the State Attorney to make the arrest. Obando's body was discovered in an apartment on February 14, 2016, police said.

Joiner, 33, played as a safety for Florida from 2004 to 2007 and was a key part of the 2006 national championship team. In his final season he tallied 64 tackles and was a captain of a team that included Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and a freshman tight end named Aaron Hernandez

Read More