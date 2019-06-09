Bipartisan Senate duo to force vote on US-Saudi security relationship, arms sales

(CNN) A bipartisan Senate duo will kickstart proceedings on Monday to force a vote on the US-Saudi security relationship, including the US' recent $8.1 billion arms sale to the country, their offices announced Sunday.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana will introduce a privileged resolution on Monday to eventually prompt a vote to assess the relationship based on Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

The move comes as a bipartisan group of senators, including Murphy and Young, introduced resolutions of disapproval in response to the 22 US arms sales to Saudi Arabia totaling $8.1 billion. The Trump administration declared an emergency last week to bypass Congress and expedite the sales, citing the need to deter what it called "the malign influence" of Iran throughout the Middle East.

Monday's resolution is based on Section 502B(c) of the Foreign Assistance Act, which permits Congress to vote on requesting to receive human rights information on countries within 30 days, according to a press release. Upon receiving it, Congress can then vote on "terminating or restricting security assistance," including the arms sales, the release states.

Once Murphy and Young introduce the resolution, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has 10 days to consider the information request -- otherwise the two can force a floor vote to move it from the committee, according to the release.

