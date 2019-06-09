Breaking News

Melania Trump mostly silent in Europe but certainly seen

By Kate Bennett, CNN

Updated 9:13 AM ET, Sun June 9, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

London (CNN)The visit this week of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to England, Ireland and France, featured no public speaking engagements from the first lady -- a solo event at 10 Downing Street in London with the husband of Prime Minister Theresa May did not include official remarks.

After a dance performance at the airport in Shannon, Ireland, Melania Trump, according to a readout released by her press office more than one day later, said the first lady spoke briefly to the dancers.
"Thank you to the performers for sharing your talents with me this afternoon. Ireland is a beautiful place and I enjoyed the opportunity to experience these unique Irish traditions. Thank you to Shannon Heritage for hosting this lovely event," she said.
US President Donald Trump, visiting the Normandy American Cemetery in France, participates in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, June 6.
Photos: In pictures: President Trump in Europe
US President Donald Trump, visiting the Normandy American Cemetery in France, participates in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, June 6.
Hide Caption
1 of 45
Trump and his wife, Melania, visit the graves of troops who died on D-Day.
Photos: In pictures: President Trump in Europe
Trump and his wife, Melania, visit the graves of troops who died on D-Day.
Hide Caption
2 of 45
The Trumps are joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, as they watch a flyover on June 6.
Photos: In pictures: President Trump in Europe
The Trumps are joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, as they watch a flyover on June 6.
Hide Caption
3 of 45
A World War II veteran shows Trump a photo of himself with the President.
Photos: In pictures: President Trump in Europe
A World War II veteran shows Trump a photo of himself with the President.
Hide Caption
4 of 45
Trump addresses the commemoration ceremony in France.
Photos: In pictures: President Trump in Europe
Trump addresses the commemoration ceremony in France.
Hide Caption
5 of 45
Macron and Trump embrace during the D-Day ceremony.
Photos: In pictures: President Trump in Europe
Macron and Trump embrace during the D-Day ceremony.
Hide Caption
6 of 45