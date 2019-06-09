Melania Trump mostly silent in Europe but certainly seen

London (CNN) The visit this week of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to England, Ireland and France, featured no public speaking engagements from the first lady -- a solo event at 10 Downing Street in London with the husband of Prime Minister Theresa May did not include official remarks.

After a dance performance at the airport in Shannon, Ireland, Melania Trump, according to a readout released by her press office more than one day later, said the first lady spoke briefly to the dancers.

"Thank you to the performers for sharing your talents with me this afternoon. Ireland is a beautiful place and I enjoyed the opportunity to experience these unique Irish traditions. Thank you to Shannon Heritage for hosting this lovely event," she said.