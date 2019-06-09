Ranking the top 5 2020 storylines to watch this week

(CNN) With 239 days until the Iowa caucuses and a record number of Democratic candidates, the 2020 election is already in full swing. Every Sunday, I round up the 5 BIG storylines you need to know to understand the upcoming week on the campaign trail. And they're ranked -- so the No. 1 story is the most important of the coming week.

4. Debate do-or-die: The deadline for 2020 Democrats to meet one of the two criteria to qualify for the first 2020 debates later this month in Miami comes up on Wednesday.

At the moment, 20 candidates have qualified by either securing at least 1% support in three polls from an approved list of pollsters or positing 65,000 individual donors to their campaign from 20 states. Thirteen of those 20 are ensured a spot because they have met both criteria.