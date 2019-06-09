She wants to lock him up

Sign up to get our new weekly column as a newsletter. We're looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

(CNN) Ever since Robert Mueller's report surfaced, Nancy Pelosi has been consistent: She doesn't want to impeach the President. This week, the House speaker took it a step further: She wants to see Donald Trump "in prison" rather than impeached, she told Democrats, according to Politico.

Ross Garber, who has defended four governors in impeachment proceedings, wrote that Pressure is mounting among Democrats to impeach, and Pelosi planting the image of the 45th President behind bars after his term ends might mollify a portion of the Trump critics. But not everyone is buying it., who has defended four governors in impeachment proceedings, wrote that Pelosi's focus on an eventual criminal case is an abdication of the House's constitutional responsibility , and is just one of what he called her "weird (and wrong)" views on the topic.

Michael Zeldin and Julian Zelizer pointed to three prime instances where Mueller's report lays out evidence of potential obstruction of justice that the House could consider in deciding whether to launch an impeachment inquiry. If Mueller had had the sweeping power granted by the now-defunct independent counsel law to Kenneth Starr, andpointed to three prime instances where Mueller's report lays out evidence of potential obstruction of justice that the House could consider in deciding whether to launch an impeachment inquiry. If Mueller had had the sweeping power granted by the now-defunct independent counsel law to Kenneth Starr, he might well have already referred such evidence to Congress

Some Democrats argue that impeachment would give them a powerful weapon to crack the White House's stonewall, which has blocked testimony from key Trump aides.

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on Mueller's findings. But instead of those who can answer questions about their experience in the Trump orbit, the featured witness is John Dean, the former White House counsel whose testimony helped end Richard Nixon's presidency and who is now a CNN contributor.