James Corden takes on TV binge-watching in Tony awards opening number

(CNN) James Corden kicked off the 73rd Annual Tony Awards Sunday night with a boisterous, colorful number that highlighted the importance of Broadway in the time of streaming services.

He opened the show binging TV on a drab couch in a New York City apartment, telling the audience to "trade the remote" in order to experience a different kind of show -- the kind "that's live and can't be hashtagged."

Corden broke into a split during his dance number, belting out a song about the importance of being in the moment instead of streaming shows.

Television did get credit, though, with Corden telling the crowd, "TV we all love you."

</