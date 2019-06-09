Breaking News

James Corden takes on TV binge-watching in Tony awards opening number

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Updated 8:48 PM ET, Sun June 9, 2019

James Corden performs onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City.
(CNN)James Corden kicked off the 73rd Annual Tony Awards Sunday night with a boisterous, colorful number that highlighted the importance of Broadway in the time of streaming services.

He opened the show binging TV on a drab couch in a New York City apartment, telling the audience to "trade the remote" in order to experience a different kind of show -- the kind "that's live and can't be hashtagged."
Corden broke into a split during his dance number, belting out a song about the importance of being in the moment instead of streaming shows.
Television did get credit, though, with Corden telling the crowd, "TV we all love you."
