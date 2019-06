Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz shot in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (CNN) Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, according to Felix Durán Mejia, a spokesman for the Dominican National Police.

Durán Mejia confirmed to CNN that Ortiz was shot in the back in "an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo." Durán Mejia said Ortiz was shot by a motorcyclist who approached Ortiz directly.

Durán Mejia said when Ortiz was shot, "the bullet went through his stomach." As of right now, Ortiz's medical condition is "confidential," the police spokesman said.

Multiple people have been detained in connection with the shooting, Durán Mejia said. It's unclear whether the motorcyclist is in custody.

One of the suspects who is believed to be involved in the shooting is being treated at a local hospital in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Health Service (SNS) said in a statement.

Read More