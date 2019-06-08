7 startling facts about the crisis facing our oceans
Updated 12:14 AM ET, Sat June 8, 2019
(CNN)Dead sea birds and whales wash ashore with plastic in their bellies. Discarded fishing gear, plastic bags and other items accumulate in large patches throughout the ocean. Not to mention the microplastic polluting the marine environment that we can't see.
The amount of plastic that's been dumped into the ocean has been increasing, and the problem will probably only get worse.
Here are some troubling facts about pollution crisis plaguing our oceans.