A Michigan hotel is offering free accommodations for anyone traveling for an abortion

(CNN) In recent months, states across the country have been passing laws designed to make it harder -- and in some cases, nearly impossible -- to get an abortion.

So Shelley O'Brien, manager of The Yale Hotel in the tiny Michigan town of Yale, made an offer to anyone traveling out of their state for the procedure: Come to Michigan and stay at her hotel for free.

"Dear sisters that live in Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, or any of the other states that follow with similar laws restricting access, We cannot do anything about the way you are being treated in your home-state," the post reads.

"But, if you can make it to Michigan, we will support you with several nights lodging, and transportation to and from your appointment," the post reads.

It was a bold stance for the mother of three to take in her largely conservative town that's home to fewer than 2,000 people. But O'Brien said she felt it was important.

