Spirit Airlines passenger banned for life after vaping on flight

(CNN) A 30-year-old Spirit Airlines passenger on a flight from Detroit to New Orleans recently got himself banned for life after deciding to take a smoke break in the plane's bathroom.

An attendant on Flight NK 985 told a deputy on Tuesday that she saw him take a drag from an e-cigarette and exhale into a bag, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde. She admonished him.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, resident then got up and headed for the restroom, according to a report filed with the sheriff's office. While he was in the bathroom, the plane's smoke alarm went off.

When a deputy met the plane at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, the unidentified passenger denied smoking in the restroom, according to the report. He told a deputy he didn't know smoking was prohibited on flights.

The passenger was not arrested but he may never again fly with Spirit: The deputy's report said the company banned him for life.

