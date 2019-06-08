Two former state senators found dead in their homes within two days

(CNN) Two former state senators were found dead in their homes in Arkansas and Oklahoma within a span of two days this week.

In Arkansas, the body of former Republican state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith was found Tuesday in her home in Randolph County. She'd been fatally shot and her death is being investigated as a homicide, CNN affiliate KARK reported.

Collins-Smith, who was a Democrat before switching to the Republican Party, was first elected to the state senate in 2014 and lost her party's primary last year, the affiliate said.

"She was a passionate voice for her people and a close member of our Republican family. We are praying for her loved ones during this difficult time," the Arkansas GOP tweeted.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was stunned by her death and expressed his condolences to her loved ones.

