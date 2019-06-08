US and Canada are having a national anthem showdown during the NBA finals

(CNN) Before the Warriors and Raptors duke it out on the court, another battle royale takes place at the NBA Finals. And if you're skipping it, you're missing out.

It's the Battle of the National Anthem Dominance between the US and Canada.

Here, we look back at the showdown and rank who's winning:

Game 1

Jordan Smith vs. The Tenors

Representing Canada were The Tenors. Excellent harmony: check. A backing track to give it a symphonic, cinematic feel: check. And yet ...

The winner: Smith. He upstaged a trio by himself.

Game 2

Fantasia vs Alessia Cara

Alessia Cara decided to go a cappella for her version of "O Canada." One verse into it, she asked the crowd to join in. "Let me hear you!" she yelled. They obliged ... heartily.

The winner: Both were good, but Cara takes this one for making a national anthem an audience singalong.

Game 3

Tenille Arts vs. Metallica

Canadian country music singer Tenille Arts brought a little too much vibrato to her performance of "O Canada" at Oracle Arena.

Metallica bandmates James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett didn't need to sing. The metal gods channeled Hendrix and let their guitars do the talking. Nothing is cooler than that.

Game 4

Ne-Yo vs. Walk Off the Earth

Three-time Grammy award winner Ne-Yo had a solid performance. Like Fantasia, he essentially turned the U.S. national anthem into an R&B hit.

Multi-platinum recording artists Walk Off the Earth decided to bring a little folksy twist to "O Canada." And they did it with a guitar. Four people. One guitar. It was quite a sight.

Winner: Walk Off the Earth because ... four people playing a guitar!!!

So, the score stands at:

Canada: 2

USA: 2

Who knows what's in store for the rest of the finals, but if the Canadians bring out Drake, Justin Bieber or Celine Dion, it may be game over.