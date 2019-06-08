Fire consumes 6,000 acres in Tonto National Forest in Arizona

(CNN) Firefighters are still working to contain a fast-moving wildfire in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

The Mountain Fire, which was reported Friday afternoon, has burned about 6,200 acres in the national forest northeast of Phoenix, according to InciWeb , an interagency emergency management service.

The fire was human-caused, officials said, without providing more details.

#MountainFire remained active through the night. A recon flight will take place later this morning to assess. Update expected after 10 am. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/X0kRnB1z1O — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) June 8, 2019

Day-use areas and campgrounds near Horseshoe and Bartlett lakes have been closed, creating long lines of vehicles leaving the park, KPHO reported. The national forest covers about 3 million acres and is a popular recreational spot.

