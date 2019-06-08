3 children killed after pickup truck hits Amish horse-drawn carriage

(CNN) Three young children are dead after a pickup truck drove into the back of an Amish horse-drawn carriage in south Michigan, state police said.

The children, ages 2, 4 and 6, were traveling along an Algansee Township road on Friday when the pickup truck rear-ended their carriage, ejecting all of those inside, Michigan State Police said.

Some of the other passengers, two adults and two children, were taken to hospitals in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kalamazoo, Michigan, with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, who has been identified as Tyler Frye, was arrested, State Police Sgt. Todd Price said.

He is facing three counts of operating while under the influence causing death, two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury, and a felony weapons charge, State Police Sgt. Doug Schutter said.

