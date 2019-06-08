DC Pride Parade marchers injured after panic caused by noises mistaken for gunshots

(CNN) Several people were injured Saturday during the Capital Pride Parade while running from what they thought were gunshots, authorities said.

Cmdr. Guillermo Rivera of the Metropolitan Police said police were responding to a call of a man with a gun. As they approached the scene, they encountered people who said shots had been fired.

Police stopped a male suspect and found a handgun nearby. He was arrested. Rivera said there was no evidence that shots were fired.

Seven people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, the commander said. Other people were treated at the scene, in Washington's Dupont Circle.

Police are reviewing recordings to try to determine what the noises were.

