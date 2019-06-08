DC Pride Parade marchers injured after panic caused by noises mistaken for gunshots

(CNN) People were injured Saturday during the Capital Pride Parade while running from what they thought were gunshots, according to District of Columbia Deputy Mayor Kevin Donahue.

Donahue said in a tweet that there is no gunman.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a tweet that DC Fire is treating minor injuries. She didn't specify how many people were injured.

A reporter for CNN affiliate WJLA that he heard three or four very loud pops he thought were gunshots.

"You just heard people scream and they just started booking it," Tom Roussey said. He said with each pop more people panicked. "They're knocking over barricades ...It was just chaos for a few moments."

