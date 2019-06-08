(CNN) Sir Winston, ridden by Joel Rosario, won the Belmont Stakes, the third contest in US horse racing's Triple Crown.

The win gave trainer Mark Casse a second Triple Crown win this season.

Race favorite Tacitus was second and Joevia was third in Saturday's contest.

The winning time for the 1 1/2-mile race was 2:28.30, four seconds off the record set by Secretariat in 1973.

"He's a very nice horse. You have to let him do his thing," Rosario told race broadcaster NBC. "I just took my time with him."

