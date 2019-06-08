Sir Winston wins Belmont Stakes

(CNN) Sir Winston, ridden by Joel Rosario, won the Belmont Stakes, the third contest in US horse racing's Triple Crown.

Race favorite Tacitus was second and Joevia was third in Saturday's contest.

The winning time for the 1 1/2-mile race was 2:28.30.

"He's a very nice horse. You have to let him do his thing," Rosario told race broadcaster NBC. "I just took my time with him."

Rosario also rode Tonalist to a Belmont win in 2014.

