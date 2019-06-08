How proposed Democratic caucus rules make polling even harder, and how we crafted our best shot

(CNN) The Iowa caucuses are arguably the most difficult assignment for any pollster. That is because relatively few people attend them, and people can, and do, change their minds in the caucus room.

Any poll done ahead of that faces the challenge of finding likely caucusgoers and gathering enough data to assess the "what ifs?" of caucus night. I've said many times that it should not be possible to be accurate in polling caucuses. All we can do is take our best shot.

For the past several caucuses, that's worked out OK for the Iowa Poll.

Next year, a lot will change. The Iowa Democratic Party is finalizing rules that will add a new universe of participants to the mix. Six virtual caucuses will be held in an effort to make the first-in-the-nation contest more accessible to those who might not be able to schedule several hours on a February Monday evening to take part in person.

These virtual caucuses, as they are currently envisioned, will proceed much like the in-person meetings, except via phone or computer. There will be a message from the party chair, statements from candidates' campaigns, and perhaps some other party business. Then participants will be asked their candidate preference, and that will be done five times to help the party work out which candidates are and are not viable. So, it is still a commitment of time.

